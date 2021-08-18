Kid Cudi is looking to hire a professional blunt roller, so if you’ve got what it takes get applying and maybe don’t tell your mum.

The rapper took to social media on his epic quest to find a “professional blunt roller,” in Los Angeles over the weekend. “I need a professional blunt roller in LA,” he said on Twitter, getting straight to the point. “Hit @Shift_leader06 w resume. Serious inquires only!!”

Although it might be a relatively new job on the market, it might pay well: according to Complex, other rappers pay their assistants very well, with Quavo insisting that he gives his assistants a cool $5,000 a day. Everyday. Other rappers are also reported to have their own professional blunt rollers on the payroll too.

I need a professional blunt roller in LA. Hit @Shift_leader06 w resume. Serious inquires only!! 🥰✌🏾❤️ — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) August 15, 2021

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Snoop Dogg unsurprisingly is one, as he revealed two years ago that he has a professional blunt roller during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Snoop was even so kind as to give his professional blunt roller free weed for his troubles. “That motherfucker is like Lurch from the Addams Family. ‘You rang?’” Snoop said describing his professional blunt roller. “That’s his J-O-B—his occupation,” Snoop continued. “On his resume, it says, ‘what do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.”

Watch Snoop Dogg discussing his personal blunt roller on The Howard Stern Show:

And on an episode Complex’s Jobs Unlisted, host Speedy joined Waka Flocka Flame to learn about being a professional blunt roller, a role that Waka was paying around $50,000 for back then.

It’s unknown if Cudi was lucky enough to find someone to help him out in Los Angeles but it might be worth dropping him a line with your credentials just incase if you think you’ve got what it takes.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Sad People’ (Live on SNL) by Kid Cudi: