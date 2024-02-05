Talk about a night of ups and downs: Killer Mike has been unexpectedly arrested just after winning three Grammy Awards.

The Run the Jewels member was enjoying himself at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, winning in the Best Rap Album (Mike), Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories (“Scientists & Engineers”).

And then he was arrested. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the rapper’s arrest, with videos shared of Killer Mike being led away in handcuffs by several LAPD officers on social media (watch below).

At the time of writing, it’s currently unclear what Killer Mike has been charged with, although an official allegedly stated that it was “a misdemeanour.”

Killer Mike has previously won one Grammy for featuring on OutKast’s “The Whole World” as a featured artist in 2003. Run the Jewels were nominated in 2018 but they didn’t win that year.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers," Best Rap Album for Michael) "Free Mike" someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Kylie Minogue won Best Pop Dance Recording for her popular hit “Padam Padam”, despite being in a competitive category alongside the likes of fellow Aussie Troye Sivan, Calvin Harris, and David Guetta.

In a chat with E!’s Live From the Red Carpet just hours after her triumph, Kylie praised her loyal queer fanbase (as per People). “I would say thank you for being with me for such a long time now, through thick and thin,” she said when asked what message she had for her fans in the queer community.

“We ride the highs, the lows and the in-betweens, and to know that we’ve got each other’s backs and this feels like the start of the next era.”

“Padam Padam” brought Kylie just her second-ever Grammy Award, her previous win coming in 2004 for Best Dance Recording (“Come Into My World”). She’s also the first-ever winner in the new Best Pop Dance Recording category.

“Padam Padam” featured on Kylie’s well-received 2023 album Tension, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart and even made a significant dent on the US Billboard 200, just missing out on the top 20 at #21.

You can check out the full Grammy Awards winners list here.