Kim Kardashian has wished Kanye West a happy birthday.

Despite the pair divorcing earlier this year, Kardashian’s tweets reveal that it’s still nothing but love. She wrote to Kanye on Twitter, “Happy Birthday Love U for Life!” with a photo of them and their three children on a private jet.

Happy Birthday

Love U for Life! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/YK5mbZyAqD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2021

While she also tweeted again, this time with a throwback photo to Kanye being a little boy in the ’80s.

🎈 pic.twitter.com/8gWamLPUmi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2021 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The pair split earlier this year, after six years of marriage, with news of the Kardashian West divorce confirmed back in February earlier this year, with Kardashian hiring a lawyer to settle the split.

At the time, TMZ had detailed the specifics of the divorce plans so far, those specifics including that both West and Kardashian aren’t contesting a signed prenup and that they were sorting out a property settlement agreement already.

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shot in December last year, Kardashian expressed to her sisters that she felt like a “fucking failure” due to her third consecutive marriage ending in divorce.

And according to sources close to the couple, it was actually West to initiated the divorce, not the other way around.

The source said, “Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out. She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.” And the bombshells continue to drop, with the source also adding that West let Kardashian “file first in order to give her dignity.”

In another report that came to light on Page Six after the divorce news first broke, a source said, “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’ Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer. and the Film & TV Observer.