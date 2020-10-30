King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have announced an accompanying concert film to their forthcoming Live In San Francisco ’16 live album.

As per NME, the concert in question took place at the Independent in San Francisco on May 25th, 2016, over four years ago. The show was part of their promotional tour for Nonagon Infinity.

In a shared announcement, the band said that the film was “carefully reconstructed” by PHC Films. That company also produced their first concert film, Chunky Shrapnel, released earlier this year.

Live In San Francisco ’16 isn’t their first live album however. In this year alone, the band have released live recordings from their Paris, Adelaide, Brussels, and Asheville shows, all which took place in 2019.

King Gizz have teased the first excerpt from the film, a black-and-white, scuzzy performance of ‘Evil Death Roll’.

Live In San Francisco ’16 is scheduled to be released on Vimeo on November 18th, two days before the release of the live album. It will be available to purchase for just $7, and will be available to stream on demand thereafter.

It’s the latest big news to come from the psych rockers. Last week, King Gizz announced the release of their first studio album in over a year, K.G., and shared their new single ‘Automation’.

Prior to this, they uploaded raw audio stems and video footage for that song to their website, allowing fans to create their own remix and music video.

K.G. will actually be releasing the same day as the live album, November 20th, under one month away.

In an interview with NME, Stewart spoke about what he and the band hoped to achieve with the new documentary

“If you like this music, you’ll get an insight into who these people are,” he said.

“But I didn’t want to frame them as these godlike figures, because to me that’s kind of bullshit. They’re just normal dudes.”

Check out ‘Evil Death Roll’ (from Live in San Francisco ’16) by King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: