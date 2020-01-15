Over the weeks, the music realm has come together to offer relief in the face of the ongoing bushfire crisis. Amongst those pitching in are Melbourne psych-legends King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. The band has just released three live albums, with all profits to benefit bushfire relief efforts.

All three records are live albums. The first, an eighteen-track record that was recorded in Adelaide last year that will raise money for Wildlife Victoria. The second a 19-track release recorded in Paris that will fund Animals Australia. The third, a 17-track recording from two of the band’s 2019 shows in Brussels set to WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

“Thank you so much to everyone for buying so far we have already donated 25k each to @animalsaustralia and @wildlifevictoria and will keep donating as sales come in xx,” the band shared in an Instagram post.

Stream or buy the new King Gizz offering below.

There is a slew of fundraisers and benefit gigs happening across the country in the coming months.

A mammoth, seven-hour concert is set to take place at ANZ Stadium on Sunday, February 16th. The show will feature performances by Queen and Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John, ICEHOUSE, Hilltop Hoods, Daryl Braithwaite, Amy Shark and many more.

If your heart lies with heavy music, The Amity Affliction is throwing a shindig that is set to be a bone-crushing affair. The band will alight The Corner Hotel in Melbourne on January 20th and will be joined by metalcore royalty Northlane, pop-punk prodigies Tonight Alive, nü-metal revivalists Ocean Grove, and Windwaker.

Alex Lahey, Japanese Wallpaper, and Gretta Ray will all join forces on an event at Stay Gold in Brunswick, with all proceeds going to Country Fire Authority (CFA) and the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities.

You can find a bunch more bushfire benefit gigs here.