The first single from the new King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard album is here.

Befitting an album with the title Flight b741, lead single “Le Risque” is accompanied by a music video that features the band cavorting around an airplane hangar.

Guy Tyzack directed the clip, which you can watch below, after previously working on King Gizzard’s music video for “Black Hot Soup” in 2021.

“We were super lucky to have been granted access to this amazing air hanger,” Tyzack says of the “Le Risque” video. “The song was chosen because most of the Gizz guys had a singing part and I was excited for the mic to be passed around at a fun, never-stopping pace. We were so tight for time that I didn’t pee all day.”

“Le Risque” features vocal contributions from several band members as well as the vocal debut of the band’s drummer Michael Cavanagh. “Le Risque” was one of five debuted from their new album during King Gizzard’s recent European tour.

“This is our most collaborative record,” frontman Stu Mackenzie says of Flight b741. “The collaboration was occurring in the room. It was free, and everyone was bringing in songs and ideas. We wanted to have as many lead vocalists as we could, and to pass the mic, like, ‘This is my part, my idea, I’m gonna sing it and then I’m gonna pass the mic along to you and you can do your thing.’

“The whole record is built around that. We ended up doing a lot of backing vocals and extra recording [with] everyone in a room around a couple of microphones, just to give it that feel.”

King Gizzard announced their 26th studio album at the beginning of the month, with Flight b741 set to arrive on August 9th through the band’s own p(doom) records imprint.

“Been working real hard on this one,” Mackenzie wrote on social media. “So excited for you all to hear it! Thanks for flying.”

King Gizzard released their most recent album, The Silver Cord, last October.

That was the swift follow-up to the catchily-titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, which just missed out on the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, which itself followed a remarkable run of five album releases in 2022, including three in October alone: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Three of the five albums made it to the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s “Le Risque” is out now. Flight b741 is out August 9th.

Flight b741 Tracklist:

1. “Mirage City”

2. “Antarctica”

3. “Raw Feel”

4. “Field of Vision”

5. “Hog Calling Contest”

6. “Le Risque”

7. “Flight b741”

8. “Sad Pilot”

9. “Rats in the Sky”

10. “Daily Blues”