King Stingray have finally released their new single.
Last week, the NT rockers revealed their new song, “Best Bits”, was on the way, alongside the announcement of a massive regional Australian tour.
“Best Bits”, which you can listen to below, follows recent single “Through the Trees”.
“‘Best Bits’ is a song about all the best parts of life all poured into one moment,” the band explain. “Inspired by a particular moment in time, a particular day that had all the right ingredients. It’s about those ripper-of-a-day type moments, those warm days in the sunshine with your mates, with your family or a loved one. The memorable days that just seem to stick with you.
“It’s about simple living in a complex digital world, and although it can be hard to articulate in just a few words, a feeling that is so massive and profound. Sometimes all the best bits of life are already all around us! Yo manymak!”
King Stingray have been teasing new music on social media recently, and let fans know that they’ve been busy preparing their second album, the highly anticipated follow-up to their acclaimed self-titled debut album from 2022.
You can check out King Stingray’s full regional tour dates below. They’ll head to Castlemaine, Frankston, Torquay, Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Maroochydore, Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Wollongong, and Canberra between July and August, and the tour will culminate with a big show in NT. The band will be supported by Jem Cassar-Daley.
King Stingray’s “Best Bits” is out now.
King Stingray 2024 Regional Tour
Ticket information available via kingstingrayofficial.com
Thursday, July 18th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
Friday, July 19th
Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC
Saturday, July 20th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
Thursday, August 8th
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW
Friday, August 9th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD
Saturday, August 10th
Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD
Wednesday, August 14th
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Thursday, August 15th
King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW
Friday, August 16th
Waves, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, August 17th
UC Hub, Canberra, ACT
Saturday, August 31st
East Arnhem Live, Nhulunbuy, NT