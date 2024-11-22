King Stingray drew on their love of seafood for their return to the Like A Version studio, tackling a Royel Otis anthem.

The Northeast Arnhem Land rockers covered ARIA kings Royel Otis’ “Oysters In My Pocket” for triple j’s Like A Version this morning, featuring special guest Jem Casser-Daley. They revealed they ate oysters or other seafood to power them through the recording of their latest album.

“We fuel up on seafood, that’s how we did this last record,” guitarist Roy Kellaway said. “Eating lots of seafood – and oysters were eaten, I’m pretty sure, every single day we recorded the new album.”

Oysters also have big significance to vocalist Dimathaya Burarrwanga and the Yolŋu people in their homeland.

“It’s really significant from Yolŋu upbringing,” Dima said. “My people are always singing oysters and all the creatures that live under the ocean. So that’s based on songlines and significant areas that Yolŋu believed in.”

Royal Otis had a big night at this week’s ARIA Awards – they won Best Group and Best Rock Album on their acclaimed debut album, PRATTS & PAIN. For his work on PRATTS & PAIN, Chris Collins won Engineer – Best Engineered Release and Producer – Best Produced Release.

King Stingray released their latest album For the Dreams earlier this month and its features singles including “Through the Trees”, “Looking Out”, and the nostalgic “Best Bits”.

Described as a “joyous celebration of life and the planet,” For the Dreams aims to find optimism amid challenging times. While their debut album included tracks from their high school days, this new release reflects the band’s more recent experiences. “Nothing’s changed in the sense that we’re still who we are, we’re still playing music and enjoying things,” King Stingray say about their second album. “But what I think is different about this one is there’s a little bit more lived experience…” King Stingray will be touring Australia across March and April next year – you can find all the details on the tour below.

King Stingray 2025 Australia Tour

Presented by Handsome Tours, Select Music, Fifty Riffs Management & triple j

Tickets and info via handsometours.com

Friday, March 21st

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 22nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, March 28th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, March 29th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 4th

Freo Arts Centre, Perth, WA