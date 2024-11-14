King Stingray are synonymous with the Northern Territory, so it’s no surprise that they’re keen to honour the bands from the region that came before them.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ about their new album, For the Dreams, vocalist/guitarist Roy Kellaway looked back at iconic NT bands that preceded King Stingray.

“Bands like Yothu Yindi and Diamond Dogs really paved the way for us” he said (Kellaway’s dad, Stu, was the founding bassist of Yothu Yindi). “We look up to them, we respect them, and we know that music brings people together, and the power that it can have. We’ve always known this was bigger than ourselves. It’s about making people proud and keeping the legacy alive.”

Not content to just look to the past, Kellaway pondered the next links to come in the NT musical chain. “We’ve got our legacy to uphold, and we want to pass it on to those who come after us,” he said. “Who’s next? It’s exciting to think about.”

For the Dreams was released last week (November 8th), featuring singles like “Through the Trees,” “Looking Out,” and the nostalgic “Best Bits”.

Described as a “joyous celebration of life and the planet,” For the Dreams aims to find optimism amid challenging times. While their debut album included tracks from their high school days, this new release reflects the band’s more recent experiences. “Nothing’s changed in the sense that we’re still who we are, we’re still playing music and enjoying things,” King Stingray say about their second album. “But what I think is different about this one is there’s a little bit more lived experience…” They’ll do well to top the success of their self-titled debut album, which catapulted them to national renown in 2022. Their acclaimed debut earned five ARIA nominations, won Breakthrough Artist, took out the Australian Music Prize, and secured Album of the Year and Best Independent Rock Album at the 2023 AIR Awards. King Stingray will tour Australia to celebrate For the Dreams next year, supported by Beddy Rays and The Belair Lip Bombs (see full details below).