Just one day after Townsville fans found out KISS would no longer be performing there, an alternative venue in Queensland has been found for the band’s show.

Yesterday it was announced that KISS would be missing Townsville on their mammoth world tour due to a booking clash with North Queensland Cowboys, the regular tenants of the Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Townsville was booked in to host a stop on the ‘End of the Road’ World Tour at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on September 10th, and KISS reportedly turned down an offer to play at Reid Park instead.

Thankfully an alternative venue has been found. The band will perform at Gold Coast’s Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday, September 10th, with Wolfmother and Tumbleweed in support.

In a press statement, promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live offered their apologies for the change of venue. “Naturally, we are disappointed not to be heading to Townsville as that has always been the plan and we had hoped our rescheduling journey was over for this tour.

“However, the Cowboys have had a stellar season and the venue was always subject to NRL play offs. Consequently, they have priority over their home ground of Queensland Country Bank Stadium for the NRL finals.

“Thankfully, the magnificent Cbus Super Stadium is available, which fortuitously allows us to relocate and host their first ever concert “The Last Kiss” on the Gold Coast.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Those with tickets to the Townsville show will be automatically refunded within the next 30 business days. Tickets for the new Gold Coast date go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 25th at 12pm local time. The Telstra Plus presale begins on Wednesday, July 20th at 10am local time, while the members of the KISS fan club and Townsville ticket holders can get early access to tickets on Tuesday, July 19th at 12pm local time.