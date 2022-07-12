KISS are currently on a mammoth world tour, but it sounds like Townsville is one stop that’s unexpectedly set to miss out.

According to the Townsville Bulletin, the rock legends have been forced to abandon their initial plans to end their huge world tour in the Queensland town because of a sports team.

Townsville was booked in to host a stop on the ‘End of the Road’ world tour at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on September 10th, but this has reportedly now been scrapped due to a booking clash with North Queensland Cowboys, the regular tenants of the stadium.

According to the publication, the Cowboys initially tried to accommodate the band to find alternative dates if a potential Cowboys home game potentially got in the way. With the team now sitting second on the NRL ladder and looking likely for a home final, that possibility became a reality.

It’s understood KISS were offered Reid Park as an alternative venue, but this option reportedly hasn’t been accepted. At the time of writing, there’s not been an official announcement on KISS not playing in Townsville anymore, and it’s also not clear what’s going to happen to those who currently hold tickets for the show.

As this is scheduled to be the band’s final world tour, it will be a sore one for local fans to take. The only silver lining for Townsville folk is that KISS won’t make a flag faux pas in front of them. Last month, the band accidentally – we presume accidentally – flashed up an Australian flag instead of an Austrian flag on an arena’s big screens in Vienna.

“KISS loves you Vienna” flashed on the screen, with the word “KISS” covered in the Aussie colours. Social media unsurprisingly had a field day with the mistake.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.