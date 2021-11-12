Gene Simmons had some serious words for anti-vaxxers, saying “if you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”

The legendary KISS rocker was appearing on the TalkShopLive podcast when he laid into anti-vaxxers. “I don’t care about your political beliefs,” he said firmly. “You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional.”

Simmons offered a smoking analogy to make his point. “If they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building,” he said. “And that’s not because they want to take away your rights, that’s because the rest of us hate it. We don’t want to smell your smoke.”

The KISS star also took aim at COVID-deniers and conspiracy theorists, comparing them unfavourably to Flat Earthers. He continued: “I don’t want to catch your disease. I don’t want to risk my life just because you want to go through a red light. This whole idea – this delusional, evil idea – that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible.

For God’s sakes, if I’m going to yawn in your presence, I’m going to put my hand up in front of my mouth. Yawning is not a life threatening event. You having Covid might be a life threatening event, and I don’t want to catch it.”

Simmons’ anger probably was influenced by the death of one of his band’s guitar techs from COVID-19 last month, aged just 53. Some of the other roadies for KISS cited “lax COVID protocols” as a possible reason. Some crew members allegedly hid their illnesses and forged their vaccinated cards.

Check out Gene Simmons on TalkShopLive (COVID-19 vaccine comments around the 4-minute mark):