Legendary Australian alt-rockers Kisschasy have announced The Terrors of Comfort, their first full-length album in 16 years.

Slated for a February release date, the album will include recently singles “Lie to Me” and “Parasite”, as well as the new single “Uncomfortably Numb”, out today (November 13th).

16 years between album releases (the last being 2009’s Seizures) and the band still feel as relevant as ever on The Terrors Of Comfort. Modern production has elevated the band’s sound to new heights without losing any of the magic from the first three records that made them one of Australia’s most beloved rock outfits.

Fittingly, the band describe “Uncomfortably Numb” as the best representation of the forthcoming album thematically — an album that explores the idea of comfort and how it can negatively impact one’s motivations.

“It’s a song about restlessness, about stagnation, about wanting to snap out of that daydream that’s devoid of fear, passion, desire or drive. It’s about wanting to feel something,” frontman Darren Cordeux said.

The single features all the elements of a great Kisschasy song, with introspective, honest lyricism, impassioned performances and a punchy, earworm chorus that sticks around long after the first listen. Of the single, Cordeux said: “When producing the song we wanted the music to mirror the lyrics; the verses are reminiscent of a lullaby with their waltz-like feel while the choruses detonate into a desperate cry for help, snapping the listener out of that false sense of calm.”

Recorded between Woodstock Studios in Melbourne and Hermon’s Hermit Studio in Los Angeles, “Uncomfortably Numb”, along with the rest of The Terrors of Comfort, was produced and engineered by Cordeux along with Richard Stolz on additional engineering duties, with mixing from John O’Mahony (Hole, Coldplay, The Cribs) and mastering from Ian Sechick (Gwen Stefani, Pantera, Jawbreaker).

On the album’s title, Cordeux commented that the band were inspired by a ’70s Museum of Modern Art exhibition called The Pleasures and Terrors of Domestic Comfort.

“I’d rediscovered the catalogue on my bookshelf and thought to myself ‘that’s the common thread to all these songs’,” he said. “‘Lie To Me’, ‘Parasite’, ‘Uncomfortably Numb’, are all about where you end up when you seek comfort above all else.”

Originally emerging from the restless southeastern suburbs of Melbourne in 2002, Kisschasy won over fans across the globe with their melodic brand of alt-rock, inspiring countless Australian bands in the process. With classic singles in their catalogue such as “Do-Do’s & Woah-Ohs”, “Opinions Won’t Keep You Warm At Night”, “Dinosaur” and many more, Kisschasy have created a dedicated following that grows hungrier with every release.

When Kisschasy split in 2015, many believed — including the band — that they were gone for good. But their special reunion at Good Things Festival in 2022 (which was only intended to be a one-off), sparked a new era.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Cordeux said: “I think when we got into that rehearsal room for Good Things, for me personally, it wasn’t until then that I realised that it was a big void in my life. I’d played with different musicians and different bands and stuff like that in LA where I’ve been living… we’d set aside a few days to rehearse, and we just ripped through the set. It was seven years we hadn’t played together and I was like ‘Holy shit, it’s still all there and and kind of better than ever’. It was almost like there was this new energy to it. We were reinvigorated.”

They’ve had two gold-selling albums in their time selling in excess of 90,000 records, over 50 million total streams across their discography, three ARIA award nominations; and even recently hit number No. 1 on the ARIA Aus Albums and Vinyl Charts through a reissue of their 2007 classic record Hymns For The Nonbeliever — a release that was supported by a national tour that saw the band play some of their biggest headline shows to date.

The band have recently been announced as a support on Good Charlotte’s upcoming Australian tour along with Yellowcard, set to hit stages across the country in February 2026.

Kisschasy’s “Uncomfortably Numb” is out now.