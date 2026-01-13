Ahead of their tour with Good Charlotte and Yellowcard, Kisschasy have released the final taste of their forthcoming album, with the new single “Better”.

The album closer, “Better” is a masterclass in dynamic songwriting. Offering a glimpse of hope after taking the listener through the “unsettling world” of vice and distraction, the band describe it as an “introverted love song” – a song about saying goodbye to something or someone in order to better love oneself.

Whilst previous album singles “Lie to Me”, “Parasite”, and “Uncomfortably Numb” all delve into darker themes of dependence and apathy, “Better” provides a brighter outlook lyrically – and this is matched through the music, featuring a huge uplifting chorus that makes an instant impact each time it comes around.

“Many times, when writing a song, the music and melody can inform the lyrics, or at least the theme,” Kisschasy’s Darren Cordeux said. “This song had an optimistic, expansive sound so I thought the concept could be about liberating oneself from that negative force mentioned in previous singles ‘Parasite’ and ‘Lie To Me’.”

The Terrors of Comfort marks Kisschasy’s first full-length LP since 2009’s Seizures. Modern production has elevated the band’s sound to new heights without losing any of the magic from the first three records that made them one of Australia’s most beloved rock outfits.

Recorded between Woodstock Studios in Melbourne and Hermon’s Hermit Studio in Los Angeles, The Terrors of Comfort, was produced and engineered by Cordeux along with Richard Stolz on additional engineering duties, with mixing from John O’Mahony (Hole, Coldplay, The Cribs) and mastering from Ian Sechick (Gwen Stefani, Pantera, Jawbreaker).

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

When Kisschasy split in 2015, many believed — including the band — that they were gone for good. But their special reunion at Good Things Festival in 2022 (which was only intended to be a one-off), sparked a new era.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Cordeux said: “I think when we got into that rehearsal room for Good Things, for me personally, it wasn’t until then that I realised that it was a big void in my life. I’d played with different musicians and different bands and stuff like that in LA where I’ve been living… we’d set aside a few days to rehearse, and we just ripped through the set. It was seven years we hadn’t played together and I was like ‘Holy shit, it’s still all there and and kind of better than ever’. It was almost like there was this new energy to it. We were reinvigorated.”

They’ve had two Gold-selling albums in their time selling in excess of 90,000 records, over 50 million total streams across their discography, three ARIA award nominations; and even recently hit number No. 1 on the ARIA Aus Albums and Vinyl Charts through a reissue of their 2007 classic record Hymns For The Nonbeliever — a release that was supported by a national tour that saw the band play some of their biggest headline shows to date.

Soon, Kisschasy will head off on tour again, supporting Good Charlotte and Yellowcard across the country. The tour will kick off this weekend in Perth, before stops in Brisbane, Bendigo, Sydney, as well as a show in Auckland.