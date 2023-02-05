The epic Knotfest Australia is making its way Down Under for the first time this year, and Slipknot‘s festival has now announced some massive sideshows.

The festival, created by the legendary metal outfit, is all about celebrating music, art, and counterculture. After selling out tickets in record time, Knotfest has revealed some incredible headline sideshows from some of the stellar artists on the festival lineup.

Megadeth, accompanied by special guests In Flame, will perform at Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre Theatre on Tuesday, March 21st. They’ll then do it all over again the following night at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena.

Amon Amarth and Trivium are combining for not one but two mammoth co-headline shows, first at Melbourne’s Forum on Thursday, March 23rd, followed by Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Hotel on Tuesday, March 28th. The pair will also be joined by support act Malevolence.

Bad Omens, Knocked Loose, Story of the Year, and Spiritbox will also perform Knotfest sideshows (see full details below).

Early bird pre-sale tickets for all sideshows go on sale on Wednesday, February 8th at 9am local time, so mark your calendars if you want to experience the ultimate metal music extravaganza. To register, simply head here. General tickets then go on sale on Friday, February 10th at 9am local time, and you can grab them via destroyalllines.com.

Knotfest Australia Sideshows

Early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 8th (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, February 10th (9am local time) via destroyalllines.com

Megadeth (with In Flames)

Tuesday, March 21st

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, March 21st

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Aman Amarth + Trivium (with Malevolence)

Thursday, March 23rd

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, March 28th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Spiritbox (with Make Them Suffer + Reliqa)

Tuesday, March 21st

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Bad Omens

Tuesday, March 21st

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, March 22nd

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Knocked Loose

Thursday, March 23rd

Colonial Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, March 27th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Story of the Year

Wednesday, March 22nd

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, March 27th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, March 28th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW