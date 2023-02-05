The epic Knotfest Australia is making its way Down Under for the first time this year, and Slipknot‘s festival has now announced some massive sideshows.
The festival, created by the legendary metal outfit, is all about celebrating music, art, and counterculture. After selling out tickets in record time, Knotfest has revealed some incredible headline sideshows from some of the stellar artists on the festival lineup.
Megadeth, accompanied by special guests In Flame, will perform at Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre Theatre on Tuesday, March 21st. They’ll then do it all over again the following night at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena.
Amon Amarth and Trivium are combining for not one but two mammoth co-headline shows, first at Melbourne’s Forum on Thursday, March 23rd, followed by Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Hotel on Tuesday, March 28th. The pair will also be joined by support act Malevolence.
Bad Omens, Knocked Loose, Story of the Year, and Spiritbox will also perform Knotfest sideshows (see full details below).
Early bird pre-sale tickets for all sideshows go on sale on Wednesday, February 8th at 9am local time, so mark your calendars if you want to experience the ultimate metal music extravaganza. To register, simply head here. General tickets then go on sale on Friday, February 10th at 9am local time, and you can grab them via destroyalllines.com.
For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Metal Observer.
Knotfest Australia Sideshows
Early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 8th (9am local time)
General tickets on sale Friday, February 10th (9am local time) via destroyalllines.com
Megadeth (with In Flames)
Tuesday, March 21st
Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Wednesday, March 21st
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Aman Amarth + Trivium (with Malevolence)
Thursday, March 23rd
The Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, March 28th
Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD
Spiritbox (with Make Them Suffer + Reliqa)
Tuesday, March 21st
The Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Bad Omens
Tuesday, March 21st
The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday, March 22nd
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Knocked Loose
Thursday, March 23rd
Colonial Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Monday, March 27th
Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD
Story of the Year
Wednesday, March 22nd
Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC
Monday, March 27th
The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday, March 28th
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW