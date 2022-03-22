After Latto spoke about an artist who wouldn’t approve a feature over an unanswered DM, Kodak Black says she wasn’t referring to him.

Kodak Black has denied holding up approvals for his feature on Latto’s album, shortly after the latter described having a tough time trying to get an unnamed artist to let their feature pass because she wouldn’t respond to their advances.

In an appearance on Big Boy TV last week, Latto said that one of the biggest ‘letdowns’ about being a woman in the industry was finding out that an artist wouldn’t approve their feature on her album because she had not responded to their DM.

“I’m clearing my album right now and it’s been, like, difficult to deal with these men, you know what I’m saying? They don’t know how to keep it business,” Latto said. “I’m just keeping 100. It’s a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

Following her comments, the internet began speculating that the artist in question could have been Kodak Black. The rapper features on the track ‘Bussdown’ – he has, however, being the artist in question.

“That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie,” he tweeted. “I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N**** Name On Dat Shit Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N**** Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat Shit Homie.” he said.

Said speculations also caught fire in light of Kodak Black’s comments last month, where he claimed: “Look, my female artist, this is just how it is, right. … ’Cause I know n***s and shit like that, I gotta bust ’em. They ain’t gotta be my girlfriend, but it’s like, I’m gonna bust ’em.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

777 is scheduled to be released on March 25th, 2022 via RCA Streamcut Pittstop.