Kodak Black has called out the internet response to claims that the male artist who sexually harassed Latto during the run-up to her latest album was actually Lil Wayne.

In March, Latto revealed that while working on her album 777, she was sexually harassed by a male artist who wouldn’t clear his feature on a song because she refused to reply to his DMs.

Shortly after, fans started speculating that the artist in question was Kodak Black. Said speculations also caught fire due to Black previously pleading guilty to first-degree assault and battery in a 2016 sexual assault case. At the time, Black and his team vehemently denied Latto’s claims.

Now, after a podcaster claimed that the artist in question was actually Lil Wayne – and not Black – the rapper has called out internet response to the same.

“My thing is why TF this ain’t go viral like that other one when people was just automatically assuming me no reason?” Black posted on his Instagram story.

“This lil internet shit krazy y’all stay on a n**** dick dawg be tryna make this perception of me for people to see on this shit when it come to me but fuck ya MONEY GOOD.” the rapper added.

The claims in question refer to remarks made by podcaster Mandii B of Whoreible Decisions podcast.

During a recent appearance on See, The Thing Is…., Mandii said: “To be fair, Latto did not confirm that it was actually Kodak. I will say, the tea I got… So I don’t even know if I can share this tea but it’s old now. I actually heard it was Wayne, from someone that knows him.”

Both Latto and Lil Wayne’s teams have yet to comment on the claims.

