Kodak Black has urged artists to sign for Atlantic Records in what could be a moment of subtle shade thrown at NBA YoungBoy.

The rapper tagged the label in a tweet on Tuesday, March 1st, alongside a smiling emoji and a love heart emoji. He then followed it up one minute later with another tweet insisting plainly and simply, “Sign to @AtlanticRecords.”

With the likes of NBA YoungBoy and Meek Mill being very outspoken recently about Atlantic, it doesn’t feel entirely coincidental that Kodak has backed the label up on social media.

Sign To @AtlanticRecords — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) February 28, 2022

“I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts,” NBA YoungBoy wrote on Instagram last month. “I don’t give a fuck you still can’t stop me don’t sign to Atlantic if you a (sic) artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way.”

Meek Miil, meanwhile, accused Atlantic of “raping” him out of managing Roddy Ricch earlier this month. “So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a (sic) artist they came to me about in jail… they still saying I can’t drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed,” he revealed.

Kodak picked Lil Durk to feature on his latest album Back For Everything, which many took that to mean he’d chosen the rapper’s side in his feud with NBA YoungBoy.

Kodak, however, denied that this was the case in an interview last year. “Both of them boys make great music,” he insisted. “YoungBoy, he like a lil bruh. Durk’s great, too, he makes great music. As long as a n-gga don’t come find me and make me feel like I gotta pick no sides or no crazy shit, I ain’t saying nothin’. It’s music at the end of the day.”

Is Kodak just stirring things up with his Atlantic tweet? There’s never a dull news moment in the world of the Florida rapper.

Check out ‘Take You Back’ by Kodak Black ft. Lil Durk: