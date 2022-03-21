Kodak Black takes to Instagram to talk about people in his life taking advantage of him, despite some troubling statements he’s recently made.

Kodak Black recently posted a long notes app rant on his Instagram story describing how people in his life want too much from him. The Pompano Beach artist says the reason he’s been taken advantage of is how nice he is as a person. Here’s his whole quote:

“Everybody Wanna Take Advantage Of You !!! I Ain’t Really Tripping On Dat Too Much Kuz I Know That’s What Come With This Shit When You Got The Bag, But It’s The People That Wanna Take FULL ADVANTAGE Of You That Ion Like ! The People Dat Don’t Wanna See Nobody Else Close To You Kuz They In Fear Of Losing Their Position With You INSTEAD OF JUS Playing They Part [shrugging emoji] Bitches Wwant Yo Baby Kuz They Know They Can Get A Dollar Out You And You Gone Do Shit For Em Kuz You A Good N**ga It Ain’t Even Bout You No More @ This Point, They’ll Hate To See Another Bitch Get Dat Same Treatment From You INSTEAD OF JUS Accepting What They Got From You Already & B Happy Bout It They Want All You Got To Offer ! N**gas a Know You A Good N**ga & You Look Out For Em But Soon They Money Run Out You “Don’t Do Enough” And All The Extra Shit, It’s A Lot That Come Wit This Shit That’s Why A N**ga Move This Way … I’m a great friend I’m jus ain’t friendly [shrugging emoji] My Heart too big that’s why my loyalty be getting used against me

[puffing out of nose emoji]

IPAD CHRONICLES”

Kodak isn’t new to controversial statements, his comments come after his expressed belief that he expects any female rapper that wants to collab with him to have sex first.

“Look, my female artists, this is how it is. ‘Cause I know n***as and sh*t like that, I gotta bust ’em. They ain’t gotta be my girlfriend but I’ma bust ’em.”

For Yak’s full statements look here: