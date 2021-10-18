blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged.

As Page Six report, Barker proposed to Kardashian at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito California over the weekend. It was a despicable passionate and fabulously over-the-top engagement. Barker decorated the beach with a mountain of roses that’d rival Nirvana’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance.

Barker and Kardashian have been neighbors and friends for years. The two went public with their romantic rendezvous earlier this year. It’s been a series of incredibly public displays of affection from thereon out. Pashing! lovey-dovey trips to Disneyland! Cannibal Corpse!

Pooh-pooh to all the cynics out there, Barker and Kardashian’s relationship has been a joy to witness.

Back in August, the blink-182 drummer sang Kardashian’s praises after she armed him with the courage to board his first flight since his deadly 2008 plane crash.

On September 19th 2008, Travis Barker, DJ Adam ‘DJ AM’ Goldstein, Barker’s assistant, Chris Baker, and security guard Charles “Che” Still, were catching a flight from South Carolina to Van Nuys, California following a TRV$DJAM performance at a concert in Five Points.

Whilst departing, a tire on the Learjet burst. Pilots told the control tower that they would be aborting take-off, but the aircraft overran the runway, crashed through the airport boundary fence, crossed South Carolina Highway 302, and burst into flames. Both pilots died from smoke inhalation and burns in the minutes following the crash, Baker and Che died upon impact.

Following the accident, Barker suffered second and third-degree burns on sixty-five percent of his body, resulting in an 11-week hospital stay. He delved into the experience during an interview with Men’s Health magazine back in May. That saw him reveal that since the crash, he has been working through PTSD.

He noted that he was working to overcome his fear of flying, and that “someone very close to him” would give him 24 hours’ notice, at which point he would pack an overnight bag, get in a car, and head to the airport to board a flight. The drummer wouldn’t know when it was coming, but he would know exactly what to expect when he got the call.

“With you anything is possible,” Barker wrote on Instagram following flight.