Content Warning: This article about Kris Wu discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Disgraced Chinese-Canadian pop star and former EXO member Kris Wu has been hit with another sexual assault allegation, this time from a woman in the US.

Last month, Wu was accused of date rape and preying on underage girls by 19-year-old Chinese woman Du Meizhu.

On top of accusing Wu of raping her when she was 17 years old, Du also alleged that he had sex with at least seven other girls under the age of 18, claiming that he seduced them with alcohol.

Now, according to The Straits Times, a new woman from Los Angeles has also accused Wu of rape.

The unnamed woman, who also reported to be a teenager, claimed that the incident occurred when she attended one of Wu’s parties. She alleged that she lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted after pills were passed around.

As reported by TODAY, Wu is believed to have assaulted upwards of 30 women in similar circumstances, although he has denied all allegations.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

On July 31, Chinese police revealed that they had detained Wu on suspicion of rape.

The arrest was made “in response to relevant information reported on the internet”, including that he “repeatedly lured young women to have sexual relations,” the police said in a statement.

Wu’s arrest has dominated the news in China, with The People’s Daily, the official paper of the Communist Party, even offering their thoughts on the matter.

“Having a foreign nationality is not a protective talisman, and no matter how big the name is, there is no immunity,” they said, referencing Wu’s Canadian citizenship.

For more on this topic, check out the Asia Pop Observer.