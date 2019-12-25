Kylie Minogue and comedian Adam Hills feature in Tourism Australia’s new ad, aimed at convincing Brits to come Down Under. The hilarious, musical ad, titled, “Matesong”, premiered before Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas Day message. It’s part of a new $15 million campaign launched by Tourism Australia.

The ad opens in a posh tea room, with Minogue singing that, “this year’s been tough and confusing” – a direct nod to Britain’s tense political climate. As Adam Hills, host of Spicks & Specks and The Last Leg, enters, the set transitions comedically (you’ll see) to a beach.

Tourism Australia go big

From there, the ad tours around some of Australia’s best-loved locations and features a few of our biggest international stars. The locations on show include Sydney Harbour, Uluru, Byron Bay and Rottnest Island. Meanwhile, Ian Thorpe, Ash Barty and Shane Warne are among the sportspeople featured. Models Jordan & Zac Stenmark, the Aboriginal Comedy Allstars and chef Darren Robertson round out the famous faces appearing in the ad.

A Perfect choice of songwriter

Eddie Perfect, the Aussie musical comic behind Broadway shows Beetlejuice and King Kong, penned the campaign’s music. Perfect lives up to his name here, emerging as the first recording artist to rhyme “shocker” with “quokka”. Some of his best lines include, “Throw in the towel, you can use on of ours. We speak the same language, except for the vowels” and “We’ll clear your head, have a sausage in bread”.

“It is crucial that we continue to drive growth from (the British) market,” Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Kylie is an Aussie icon who is equally as loved by the Brits, and she is able to bring to life the warmth and charm of our country so well in the campaign against a backdrop of truly incredible Australian experiences”. Amen to that.