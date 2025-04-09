The rumours are true: Lady Gaga is bringing ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ to Australia this year.

After teasing a tour last month, the US pop superstar has confirmed her first Aussie shows in 11 years, and her first-ever stadium performances Down Under.

This stadium date will mark Gaga’s first visit since the 2014 ‘ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball’ tour, which we revisit below.

artRAVE: The ARTPOP Ball is coming to AUSTRALIA!!! I am so excited, FINALLY I have missed Aussie Monsters SO MUCH time to put on a show! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 21, 2014

Gaga’s debut performances in Australia were dubbed an ‘art rave,’ blending music, art, and extravagant stage design into one immersive, high-energy spectacle. The ‘ArtRave’ tour hit Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney.

The Sydney Morning Herald was all about Gaga’s Perth show, calling it a visual feast with “seven costume changes, six confetti snowstorms,” and “more light-up novelties than you can shake a disco stick at.” Gaga took the stage in a “glittering leotard and chunky gold wings,” firing up the crowd with a fiery “RAVE!” greeting. While fan favourites like “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” were “quick medleys,” the show “peaked with spine-tingling performances” of “Do What U Want” and “Bad Romance”.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

But not everyone was sold. The West Australian was a little less impressed, calling out Gaga’s attitude.

Five songs in, she reportedly told the crowd, “For those who didn’t come for Artpop or didn’t like the album, grab a drink or a glow stick, or get the f… out.”

She also shared that promoters initially asked for a smaller production due to waning interest, but she pushed back, insisting her Aussie fans “deserve the whole show.” Despite her bold declaration, the review concluded that the concert felt “half-baked,” even suggesting that Gaga “shouldn’t have bothered” with the performance.

This review, however, praised ‘ArtRAVE’ as “one of the most visual, interactive, inspiring and entertaining shows,” adding, “Even if you’re not a Lady Gaga fan, her shows are something you need to experience at least once in a lifetime.”

Gaga’s reflective mood came through in another quote from the tour via this review: “I’m kind of known as the fucked-up popstar, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The LAST show for Australian leg is tonight! I’m so excited to send off with a bang! I was overwhelmed by all the love thank you 🐨 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 31, 2014

Now, with ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ tour confirmed, Gaga’s Aussie dates are set for Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, December 5th, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 9th, and Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Friday, December 12th.

She’ll kick off the world tour later this month in Mexico before heading through Brazil, Singapore, the US, the UK, and Europe – before finally landing in Australia this December.