Lady Gaga has added a second Sydney show to her ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ Australian tour, following huge demand for tickets.

Promoters have confirmed this will be the final date added to her Australian run.

These shows mark Gaga’s first performances in Australia in over a decade – and her first-ever stadium dates in the country. The tour will hit Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, December 5, Saturday, December 6. She’ll also play Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday, December 9, Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Friday, December 12, and now the new date of Saturday, December 13.

Tickets for the new show will be available on Tuesday, April 22nd with pre-sales beginning at 12pm local.

Tickets for all other shows are on sale now at LiveNation.com.au

The stadium dates, which will be Gaga’s first visit to Australia since 2014’s ‘ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball’ tour, come in support of the New York-born songwriter’s March-released album, Mayhem, which hit #1 on albums charts around the world, including the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

Mayhem marked Gaga’s fifth-straight #1 Australian record and the 13th to reach the top 50, which includes an 11-week run by the A Star Is Born soundtrack in 2019-2020.

“Mayhem is the type of fan service that doesn’t dilute the artist herself,” Rolling Stone said of the album.

“Gaga feels like her most authentic self from start to finish on this album: There’s no characters, concepts, or aesthetic impulses overshadowing the songs. Instead, she’s made one of her most sonically challenging and uniform albums yet: a mix of Nine Inch Nails, David Bowie, Prince and her Fame Monster-era self, rolled into the year’s strongest pop release yet.”

Lady Gaga 2025 Australian Tour

Friday, December 5th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, December 6th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 9th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, December 12th

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, December 13

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW

Pre-sale: Wednesday, April 23rd at 12pm local

General on-sale Thursday, April 24 at 1pm local