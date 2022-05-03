Lady Gaga has released her new single ‘Hold My Hand’ in the lead up to the release of Top Gun: Maverick on May 27th.

Maverick is the highly anticipated sequel to the ultimate 80’s movie Top Gun starring Tom Cruise.

Check out the single:

In a song that is bound to win every singing competition, Lady Gaga shows off her never failing voice and skill, while capturing the slightly melodramatic nature of Top Gun

‘Hold My Hand’ was written for the new film and will have to fight for popularity over Kenny Loggins’s ‘Danger Zone’ which is highly speculated to feature, being such an iconic part of the original movie.

The score for the movie will be the combined effort of Hans Zimmer and Harold Faltermeyer. Zimmer’s history with epic blockbuster scores makes him the perfect pick for a movie about speed, speed and more speed.

The synopsis of Maverick reads: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Maverick will also feature the return of Val Kilmer as Iceman.

Fighting and flying alongside them is Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Monica Barbaro.