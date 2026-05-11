Lamb of God and Trivium are teasing a big announcement coming for their Australian fans tomorrow morning.

Earlier today, the metal bands shared videos on Instagram featuring a map of Australia and a sign-up page for the announcement, set to drop at 9am on Tuesday (May 12th).

Presumably, the announcement is a headline tour in support of Lamb of God’s recently released tenth album, Into Oblivion, while Trivium released the Struck Dead EP in October last year.

Check out the clip below.

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Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ in a recent interview about the themes behind the new record, frontman Randy Blythe reflected on how the internet has reshaped the way fans interact with public figures — and not always for the better.

“You’ll look at the comment sections of someone with a massive following and people are arguing about their hair, their relationships, or what car they bought,” Blythe said.

Despite being a lifelong music obsessive himself, Blythe said fandom should still have limits.

“I’m a big punk rock historian,” he explained. “I enjoy reading about bands that came before me and meeting some of those guys.”

But admiration, he argued, shouldn’t slide into the kind of intense online fixation now common on social media.

“I love Iggy Pop. I’ve hung out with the man. He’s a super nice guy,” Blythe said.

“But I’m not going to sit around at night on Iggy Pop’s Instagram page arguing about his life choices.”

Lamb of God were last in Australia in 2024 for Knotfest, which included a few headline dates.

Keep an eye on Tone Deaf tomorrow morning for the announcement.