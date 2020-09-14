To all those budding musicians out there hoping to “make it” one day, Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has something to say to you.

Randy Blythe isn’t really a subtle guy when it comes to voicing his opinions, and the Lamb of God frontman didn’t hold back when talking about today’s aspiring musicans.

Chatting with Irving Plaza on Instagram, the topic of giving advice to young musicians came up and Blythe noted how their approach towards music has changed over the years.

He then went on to explain just what today’s generation of musicians should be doing (in his opinion), which is to do music for the love of it and that’s it.

“The kids used to ask, ‘How did you guys do this? How did you put it together enough to put out a seven-inch? How did you get a van? How did you book these shows? How did you get your start? How did you do these things?'” says the Lamb of God singer.

“Now I get questions like, ‘I’m thinking about starting a band. I would like any advice you have on how to be successful in the music industry.’ And I’m, like, ‘No. You’re asking the wrong fucking question here.’

“If you’re not doing this for any other reason other than you love it, you’re fucked. Yes, this is my job, and yes, I make a good living, and yes, it started that way. But I’m gonna do this whether it’s my living or not, man, because this is what I do.”

As for why this sort of thing is happening today, Blythe lays the blame on “social media” and how people are living “in this age where you can be famous for doing nothing, like the Kardashians or whatever”

“I think people are, like, ‘Oh, I need this attention.’ And that wasn’t the primary goal for us. Our goal was to make fucking music we liked. And that’s still the goal.”

So to all those musicians trying to hit it big, Randy Blythe thinks y’all need to rethink your priorities because it’s all above the love of it all rather than the money and fame.

Oh and social media is evil or something as well (according to him).

