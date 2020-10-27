Lamb of God’s John Campbell calls out Trump: ‘He’s murdering people.’

In a talk with FaceCulture, Lamb of God bassist John Campbell said of the US government: ‘The national leadership is a murderous sociopath.’

Lamb of God have always been vocal about their distaste for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Earlier this year, guitarist Mark Morton called out anti-maskers for not caring about other people’s safety. At the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, frontman Randy Blythe also supported the movement, calling it a result of “400 years of oppression.”

Now, the band’s bassist John Campbell has joined his bandmates in calling out the US government and their poor response to the COVID pandemic.

In a recent appearance on FaceCulture, Campbell talked about the current state of the United States, where cases have once again been on a rise and the head of state is actively against any scientific evidence and social distancing.

“We’re fucked,” said Campbell, aptly. ““The national leadership is a murderous sociopath. And it’s, I think, glaringly obvious, when you know that there’s a deadly virus going around, yet you have rallies where you bring people together in a closed area.”

He then continued to talk about how industries like live music have risked going under to ensure safety, all the while comparing the same to Trump rallies, where people show up in droves without masks or social distancing.

Lamb of God, of course, were among the musicians who pivoted to online performance during the pandemic: earlier in September, the band put on livestream concerts for fans worldwide.

“The reason that we did these online performances is because it would be irresponsible to gather people like that. So we’re trying to push forward as best we can, whereas the president of the fucking country is killing people; he’s murdering people.”

Can’t say we disagree with the man.

