Could 2024 be the year of the reunion?

There have already been rumours of a Spice Girls reunion, and more recently hints of an Oasis reunion, and now Lance Bass has hinted at a reunion of ’90s boy band *NSYNC.

Bass appeared on the online monthly game show Rent Free, which is played in the Bilt Rewards app, where Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain asked if the band had a reunion coming up.

“I mean, look, we are talking about it, and I hope to have some good news at some point,” Bass replied.

When Jain pushed for an announcement as soon as January 1st, Bass laughed: “Give us a little more time than that!”

Sources “with direct knowledge” have told TMZ, however, that a reunion between Bass and former bandmates Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick is not on the cards.

The outlet reports that there is “no possibility” of a tour, album, or residency happening in the near future, either.

Rumours of a potential *NSYNC reunion have been swirling since the band reunited for the first time in 10 years at the MTV Video Music Awards in September this year.

The bandmates took to the stage together to present the award for Best Pop Video.

“Over 20 years ago we were here when we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye Bye Bye,’ said Chasez. “It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us.”

“That award validated our hard work,” Kirkpatrick added, but it was announced that Taylor Swift – who has been dominating the music industry this year – won the category.

“I had your dolls,” Swift told the band as she accepted the award from them. “Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is.”