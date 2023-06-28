Taylor Swift has extended the Australian leg of her world tour due to overwhelming demand.

Swift will bring The Eras Tour to Australia in February next year. Only Melbourne and Sydney initially made the cut, with Swift confirmed to perform two shows at the MCG and three shows at Accor Stadium.

But instead of adding shows in new cities, or even coming to New Zealand for that matter, Swift has added new shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

She’ll now perform again at the MCG on February 18th and again at Accor Stadium on February 26th (see full dates below).

It’s history in the making for the singer-songwriter – Swift will be the first artist since Madonna (1993) to perform three concerts at the MCG and the first artist ever to perform four concerts at Accor Stadium.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday at the same time as the remaining tickets for the originally announced shows.

Swift has a strong association with Australia, becoming the first artist to simultaneously hold a number one ARIA album, number one ARIA single, and number one Australian airplay single. She also holds the record for most singles to ever debut in the top 10 ARIA Singles Chart.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Swift will be supported by special guest Sabrina Carpenter for the Australian leg of the tour. The singer-songwriter and actor released her fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send, last year to wide acclaim.

Swift’s tour dates so far have received highly positive reviews.

“Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is a 3-hour career-spanning victory lap,” Rolling Stone recently wrote, while The Guardian gave it a glowing five-star review, noting the “extravagant staging” and “fan-pleasing 44-song set”.

Swift is also preparing for the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7th, and the album can be pre-ordered here.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Australia

With special guest Sabrina Carpenter

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

February 16th

MCG, Melbourne, VIC

February 17th

MCG, Melbourne, VIC

February 18th (NEW SHOW)

MCG, Melbourne, VIC

February 23rd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

February 24th

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

February 25th

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

February 26th (NEW SHOW)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW