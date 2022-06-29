Landon Barker has joined his dad Travis’ longtime friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly on stage in New York, just hours after his father was rushed to hospital in California.

Halfway through his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, MGK introduced Landon to perform ‘Die in California’ from his latest album, Mainstream Sellout.

Hours earlier, news broke that Landon’s father Travis had been rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles for an unspecified medical emergency.

Neither MGK nor Landon has addressed the news, but Landon’s sister Alabama shared an Instagram Story which simply read: “Please send your prayers,” alongside a teary-eyed emoji.

MGK brings out Travis’ son Landon to perform their collab “Die In California” during sold-out MSG show pic.twitter.com/dtDd12JRvC — Lyndsey Havens (@LyndseyAlana) June 29, 2022

Landon reposted videos of himself on stage performing that night, as well as wishing TikTok star Cooper Noriega, who died earlier this month after being found unconscious in a parking lot outside LA, a happy birthday.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I wrote this song at the studio one day while [Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker] was recording in the main studio,” the aspiring artist posted about the song to Instagram in March. “He walked in and heard me writing it and said that he liked it and put a vocal down later I had end up posting a snippet on my story and he saw it going viral on YouTube and decided to put it on the album and make it what it is today.”

Landon has been releasing music under the moniker OTG Landon in 2018, with first single ‘Don’t Need Her’ dropping in October of that year.

He played his first public show as a hip hop artist in February this year, performing a short set on the bill headlined by the rapper Chri$tian Gate$ and featuring fellow support artist Slush Puppy. A review posted by ECHO noted: “Landon Barker performed his very first show and everyone went wild for his set. He brought out his friend Jaden Hossler as well as his father, Travis Barker. His set was filled with emotion and showed that he is able to perform a show and captivate an audience.”

Travis posted to Instagram just three weeks ago, congratulating Landon on his graduation. “It has been a great pleasure and honour to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become,” he wrote.