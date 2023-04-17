Among the many highlights of this year’s Bluesfest was the eagerly-awaited return of Larkin Poe, the US roots rock band fronted by Rebecca and Megan Lovell.

After impressing on their 2022 album Blood Harmony, the siblings entered 2023 in fine form, and carried that confidence into their Australian shows in April.

As well as performing at Bluesfest last week, Larkin Poe also held several sideshows, with an extra show having to be added in Melbourne due to overwhelming demand. Blues and roots music is alive and well Down Under.

To celebrate their Australian return, Tone Deaf asked the band to put together a tour diary capturing their trip, which you can check out below.

“It’s a small world… Especially when you leave your home in Nashville, Tennessee and travel halfway around the globe to find yourself in Australia at a festival founded by a love of, and dedication to, traditional American music,” Larkin Poe told us about the experience. “It’s the kind of resonance that rattles our ribs and fires up our creative engines. Music is the universal language.”

Larkin Poe will return to their home country next month to perform at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, followed by several other shows around the country in June (more information here).

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Blues Roots & Soul Observer.