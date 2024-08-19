Frontier Touring has officially announced that the sibling-led band Lawrence will be performing in Australia for the first time in 2025.

The tour, named ‘The Family Business Tour’, follows the release of their fourth studio album Family Business. The Australian leg includes stops in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in January of next year (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 23rd at 1pm local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale, meanwhile, begins on Thursday, August 22nd from 12pm local time.

Lawrence, known for their vibrant and energetic live performances, have successfully completed tours in Europe and are set to begin their North American tour in September. Their music, deeply rooted in soul influences from icons like Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin, has captivated audiences worldwide. The band’s recent performance of their latest single “Whatcha Want” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has further cemented their status as rising stars globally (watch below).

The band, which originated in New York City, consists of eight members, including the siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. Their dynamic has allowed them to create a unique sound that blends soul and pop, complemented by powerful horns and compelling vocals. Lawrence have also shared the stage with notable artists like The Rolling Stones and the Jonas Brothers, and have appeared at major festivals such as Bonnaroo and Coachella.

In addition to their music career, the Lawrence siblings are active in the arts and entertainment industry. Clyde has contributed to discussions on live event ticketing at a US Senate Judiciary hearing, while Gracie has pursued acting, with roles in series such as The Sex Lives of College Girls and films including Moxie and Noelle.

Lawrence 2025 Australia Tour

Ticket information: frontiertouring.com/lawrence

Wednesday, January 22nd

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, January 25th

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, January 27th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD