When asked to name his top five hip hop albums this week, LeBron James picked a quintuple far stronger than the Los Angeles Lakers starting five.

Journalist Sierra Porter posed the tricky question to LeBron on Twitter but the basketball superstar didn’t seem to have any trouble choosing his top five favourite hip hop albums.

The Chronic, Dr. Dre’s seminal debut album, was first up, followed by another debut record, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle. Jay-Z’s Black Album (assuming LeBron didn’t mean the Metallica album of the same name) and The Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death came next.

The only choice he seemed to pause over was his last one, It Was Written, Nas’ incredible second album. What an extremely 90s list, LeBron. “But I have so many more to name for real!” he added in his tweet.

The Chronic, Doggystyle, Black Album, Life After Death and ummm It Was Written. But I have so many more to name for real! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

One album he’ll probably have to include in any future favourites list is Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. LeBron received a namedrop in the opening lines of ‘Savior’: “Bron made you give his flowers, but he is not your savior / He is not your savior,” the rapper fired.

That prompted a happy response from the athlete, with LeBron posting a picture of the Mr. Morale album cover on Instagram with the simple caption, “HIM!”

That wasn’t the only huge namedrop Kendrick unloaded on his new album. On one of the standout tracks, ‘Father Time’ (featuring Sampha), he expressed confusion about the infamous culmination of Drake and Kanye West’s formerly bitter beef.