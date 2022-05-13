The new Kendrick Lamar album has only been out in the world for an hour but one of its tracks is already causing a stir online.

The rapper released Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on Friday afternoon, and it’s a double album as expected. On one of the standout early tracks, ‘Father Time’ (featuring Sampha), Kendrick expresses confusion about the infamous culmination of Drake and Kanye West’s formerly bitter beef.

“I don’t give a fu*k what’s the narrative…when Kanye got back with Drake, I was slightly confused…guess I’m not as mature as I think, got some healin’ to do,” he raps.

He honestly wasn’t the only one. Drake and Ye’s reunion last year shocked many, bringing an end to one of the longest-running feuds in hip hop.

When Ye posted a picture of the pair side-by-side on social media last November, the post drew one million likes in just one hour. That was then followed by Drake making his own post, sharing videos of him and his former rival at an intimate Dave Chappelle gig.

Ye extended a peace offering to Drake, asking him to join forces in order to work towards freeing Larry Hoover from prison, with a benefit concert duly happening in December. Everything seems good with the hip hop superstars now, but at the time of their reunion, it felt slightly unnatural after such a lengthy feud.

Aside from the Drake and Ye line, ‘Father Time’ has been extremely well-received by fans already. “The urge to not listen to ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Father Time’ a million times before even finishing the album,” wrote one Twitter user. ‘Father Time’ is THE ONE,” proclaimed someone else. “The way Kendrick came in on ‘Father Time’ gave me goosebumps,” insisted another fan.

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is out now.

Kendrick Lamar & Sampha on “Father Time” pic.twitter.com/jfsj88SJ1Y — sauceua (@SauceuaMandela) May 13, 2022

“When Kanye got back with Drake I was slightly confused guess I’m not mature as I think, I got some healing to do” -Kendrick Lamar on Father Time Kendrick Lamar said this on a track about Daddy Issues, this shit got me howling — Ahmed🇸🇴/Former CNN+ Employee (@big_business_) May 13, 2022

FATHER TIME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — SHREK KNOWS RAP (@SHREKRAP) May 13, 2022

The urge to not listen to die hard and Father Time a million times before even finishing the album — BON (@Gresham2x) May 13, 2022

this kendrick album… oh my goodness… father time is THE ONE — OmegaPro (@OmegaProYT) May 13, 2022