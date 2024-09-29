Leon Bridges is returning to Australia in January 2025, which includes two shows at A Day on the Green.

It’ll be his first visit since 2022, and he’ll be performing his biggest Australian shows to date in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Joining Bridges at his A Day on the Grreen shows will be Glass Beams and Australian indie-folk singer-songwriter Maple Glider.

Tickets for ‘The Leon Tour’ go on sale on Friday, October 4th, at 11am local time via Ticketmaster.

This tour marks Leon’s sixth visit to Australia since his 2016 debut, so he’s no stranger to our shores, having sold out multiple shows at the Sydney Opera House on his last visit.

His new album, Leon, releases on Friday, October 4th. It features 13 tracks described as his “most poignant, powerful, and personal body of work to date,” reflecting on the things he holds dear and the memories of people and places that shaped him.

Between album releases, Leon has collaborated with artists like John Mayer, Kacey Musgraves, Lucky Daye, Noah Cyrus, Khruangbin, and Carin León. This year, he teamed up with Gunna on “clear my rain,” contributed to the Twister soundtrack with “Chrome Cowgirl,” and joined Musgraves on “Superbloom” for the extended edition of her album Deeper Well.

Melbourne-based trio Glass Beams is led by Indian-Australian musician Rajan Silva, known for their live instrumentation and DIY electronica. They released their anticipated sophomore EP Mahal earlier this year, and The Guardian named them “one to watch,” praising their “hypnotic psychedelic fusion of Aussie surf rock and traditional Indian music.”

Maple Glider is the solo project of Tori Zietsch, a Melbourne singer-songwriter blending indie-folk, electronic, and pop influences. Since releasing her debut album in 2021, Glider has established herself in Australia’s music scene, winning Best Breakthrough Act in 2021 at the Music Victoria Awards and has been nominated for Best Solo Artist at this year’s awards.

Leon Bridges 2025 Australia Tour

Friday, January 16th, 2025

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, January 21st, 2025

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, January 23rd, 2025

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

A Day on the Green Tour Dates

Sunday, January 19th, 2025

Centennial Vineyards, Bowral NSW

with special guests Glass Beams and Maple Glider