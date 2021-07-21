Liam Gallagher’s son, Ringo Starr’s grandson, and model Noah Ponte are set to face trial next March after being charged with racially aggravated assault.

The charges stem back to an incident from May 2019, where Liam’s son Gene Gallagher and Sonny Stark, both 17 at the time, allegedly started a fight inside a Tesco Express in Hampstead, North London, alongside Noah Ponte.

Gallagher, Stark, and Ponte have all pleaded not guilty to the individual charges against them, and remain on bail until the trial at Wood Green crown court on March 28th, 2022.

Gallagher, who is the son of Liam and All Saints member Nicole Appleton, has been charged with a racially aggravated assault on Tesco shopkeeper Hiran Rajput and causing an affray.

Starkey, the grandson of Ringo Starr, has been accused of two counts of assault, relating to beating up Rajput and his colleague Shvium Patel.

Whilst Ponte, who is signed to modelling agency IMG, has been accused of stealing a can of alcohol and attacking Patel after racially abusing him.

The incident took place after Ponte was barred from buying a beer after midnight — the store’s cut-off for alcohol sales goes into effect at 11 pm. An altercation ensued, and Ponte allegedly told an employee, “You bloody Indians. Go back to where you came from. You’re not wanted here.”

Gallagher, Stark and Ponte first appeared in Court in February 2020, when the charges were issued. On Friday, July 16th, Judge Noel Lucas QC set the trial for March 28th. According to the Evening Standard, the case is expected to take up to eight days in front of a crown court jury.

In other news, Liam Gallagher recently announced the rescheduled date for his proposed free London gig for NHS workers. The concert was originally scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in May this year but has since been moved to August 17th.