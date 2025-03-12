As the countdown to Oasis’ highly anticipated reunion tour ticks down, the big question on everyone’s mind is: who will be joining Liam and Noel Gallagher on stage?

NME reports that “sources close to the band” have revealed details of the lineup.

Andy Bell is back on bass, reuniting with guitarist Gem Archer – both key players in Oasis’ later years and Liam’s Beady Eye. Fan favourite Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs returns on guitar, while drumming duties go to Joey Waronker, a seasoned pro with credits alongside Beck, R.E.M., and Atoms For Peace. Waronker is new to Oasis but toured with Liam and John Squire last year.

Liam had hinted at lineup changes last September when a fan asked on X, responding: “Good question, there could be a few new faces just to freshen things up”.

Earlier this month, Liam also jokingly teased the live band lineup for Oasis’ reunion tour, including Peppa Pig on drums with Bert and Ernie on guitar and bass.

Still no official word from Oasis’ camp, but Liam wasn’t thrilled about NME’s “insider sources.” He called them out on X, saying, “NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour,” he wrote before dropping a lyrical reference, “you can have it all but how much do you want it.”

Liam kept going: “It’s not the lineup reveal I’m bothered about I’ll reveal that to you in a minute I’m more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour that really causes me a great deal of concern LG x.”

True to form, Liam then offered his own lineup reveal, listing only former drummers: “Tony Mc drums Alan white bass guitar Zak lead guitar Chris Sharrock keys,” adding, “That’s a BANGING lineup”.

He signed off: “I’m off for a line down you lot are EXHAUSTING”.

The Oasis supernova hits Australia from late October with multiple east coast dates.

As exclusively confirmed by Rolling Stone AU/NZ last year, the Britpop legends added new Australian shows to meet demand.

The love affair runs deep in Australia, where “Wonderwall” came in at #1 on triple j’s Hottest 100 songs of the past 20 years, which counted down in 2013, and the song was voted #1 on the “Hottest 100” for 1995.

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is certified eight-times platinum in Australia, having clocked up four consecutive weeks at #1 and 24 consecutive weeks in the top 10.