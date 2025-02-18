Rapper Lil Baby has announced his highly anticipated 2025 global tour, which will take him across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Presented by Live Nation, the ‘WHAM World Tour’ is set to begin on June 3rd, in Houston, Texas, at the Toyota Center. The North American leg will see the rapper performing in major cities such as Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Brooklyn, and Chicago, before wrapping up on July 25th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Special guest BigXthaPlug will join Lil Baby for both the North American dates and the Australia/New Zealand leg, while NLE Choppa and Loe Shimmy will accompany the rapper on all North American shows.

The Australia and New Zealand portion of the tour will kick off on October 8th in Perth at RAC Arena. Additional shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne will follow, with the tour wrapping up in Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena on October 16th (see full details below).

The ‘WHAM World Tour’ serves as the supporting tour for Lil Baby’s fourth studio album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me), which was released on January 3rd. The album has received critical acclaim and has already achieved significant commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and Top Rap Albums charts. This marks Lil Baby’s fourth consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, solidifying his position as one of the most successful rap artists of his generation.

For Australia and New Zealand, pre-sale tickets will be available for Mastercard cardholders beginning on February 19th and continuing until February 20th. General sales will open on February 21st at 10am local time.

VIP packages will be available for fans looking to elevate their concert experience, with offerings including premium tickets, meet-and-greets with Lil Baby, early venue entry, exclusive merchandise, and more. For further details, fans can visit whamtour.com.

The ‘WHAM World Tour’ marks Lil Baby’s first headline tour since his 2022 It’s Only Me tour, which saw sold-out performances across North America.

Lil Baby 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via whamtour.com

Wednesday, October 8th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Friday, October 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 11th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, October 14th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, October 16th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ