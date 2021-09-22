Turns out, Lil Nas X could have had ‘one with Nicki’ – and Lady Gaga – on his debut album Montero, but it just didn’t work out.

After a brilliant build-up, Lil Nas X finally dropped his debut album, Montero, last week. While the album is a collection of one hit after another – personal opinion – Nas has revealed that it could have featured some pretty cool collaborations (other than the ones already on it) as well.

In a Twitter Q&A with his fans, Nas revealed that he initially wanted Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj on the album.

Replying to a fan who asked if he would consider a collab with Gaga, Nas said: “Yes I actually wanted a song with her on the album [Montero] but I never finished writing to it & sending it to her.”

Nas also revealed that he had actually sent the track ‘Industry Baby’ to Minaj’s team in hopes of a feature. While it wasn’t a secret that he had approached the latter for a team-up – he talked about it in a previous appearance on The Breakfast Club – it was his first time revealing which song it was. Minaj’s team, however, never got back to him.

Other names that could have been on the album? Drake and Ski Mask.

In the same The Breakfast Club chat, Nas revealed that the collab with Drake could not work out because the timing wasn’t right, despite interest on both ends.

“He was still working on Certified Lover Boy, and whatnot, and he was 100 percent focused on that,” he said at the time. “I understood completely, and he said he’s down to do something, but just not the right time. He was trying to get his own shit together.”

Ski Mask, on the other hand, was in talks to feature on ‘Scoop’, but Nas had “to turn it in before he could finish other than that a lot of them just don’t fwm tbh.” In the end, the final track featured Doja Cat.

