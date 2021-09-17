The hugely-anticipated debut album from Lil Nas X is here: the rapper dropped Montero today, September 17th, also releasing a video for ‘That’s What I Want’.

Montero is packed with superstar talent, featuring guest spots from Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Doja Cat, and Jack Harlow. Miley Cyrus features on the closing track ‘Am I Dreaming’, a nice connection considering her father Billy Ray helped in the success of Lil Nas’s breakout hit, ‘Old Town Road’. The album contains the massive singles ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name), ‘Sun Goes Down’, and ‘Industry Baby’.

In celebration of his new record, Lil Nas X also shared a music video for the track ‘That’s What I Want’, directed by STILLZ. This latest clip continues Lil Nas’s wonderful track record in thrilling music videos, with the lead-up to the release of Montero featuring excellent marketing from the star.

Continuing with the pink colour scheme from his previous music videos, the clip sees Lil Nas playing american football before finding a passionate connection with one of his teammates in the changing room. The pair then head to the country, enjoying a romantic break together. The video ends with the rapper in a wedding dress at church, being presented with a guitar by none other than Pose’s Billy Porter.

Stream Montero by Lil Nas X below:

The album drop caps an excellent week for Lil Nas X: on Sunday, after a stirring performance of ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’ and ‘Industry Baby’ alongside Jack Harlow, he won Video of the Year, Best Direction, and Best Visual Effects at the VMAs for the former. He also shared an episode of his satirical talk show, The Montero Show, which you can find here.

Check out ‘That’s What I Want’ by Lil Nas X: