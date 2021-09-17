In case you missed it, Kanye West had involvement on the Lil Nas X track, ‘Industry Baby’.

The song which features Jack Harlow from the Montero album was actually co-produced by West.

Lil Nas X recently spoke on the rapper’s involvement on the song in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

He explained how it all started off just by both artists playing each other some of the music they had been working on. West played Donda and Nas X played ‘Industry Baby’.

As reported by Music News, he said, “So you know we had basically been working on the song for like a year and I went in to meet Kanye and he was super cool.”

He played me his album [‘Donda’], he’s played everybody his album now” he added. “Really talented man.”

“And I played him some of the songs that I had been working on, he was like, he could add something to ‘Industry Baby’.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Nas X shared more insight saying, “And he did, he added some horns and stuff, right?

“He beefed that up a lot and just the acknowledgment from him or him even adding himself to that, that’s a great look for all of us. So we’re just really thankful for that.”

Kid Cudi recently shared that he’s super keen to collaborate with Lil Nas X because he loves everything that the ‘Montero’ singer stands for.

Cudi said in an interview, “What he’s doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records — that is huge for us and for Black excellence. The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ’n’ roll. He’s a true rock star.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.