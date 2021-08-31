Unlikely duo Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk have patched things up by going skateboarding together following the blood-infused merchandise controversy.

The pair were recently discussed together regarding their creation of the blood-themed paraphernalia, leading Nas X to call out the “double standards” in the reaction to the products.

ICYMI, Nas X dropped Satan-themed Nike Air Max 97 sneakers which included real human blood back in March.

Now, Hawk has partnered with Liquid Death Mountain Water to release 100 skateboard decks infused with his blood.

As reported by ESPN, two vials of the staking legend’s blood were mixed into the paint that was used on the limited edition decks, which are available for USD $500 each.

Rather than suggesting that Hawk had copied him, Nas X took to Twitter last week to question why his product didn’t receive the same outrage.

“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” Nas X wrote.

Despite his apparent frustration, it seems there is no bad blood (no pun intended) between Nas X and Hawk, as they have shared photos of them hanging out.

“nah WE tweakin,” Nas wrote alongside photos of them posing with skateboards, while Hawk tweeted out a TikTok post from the rapper, captioning it: “Nas he tweakin.”

Check out Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk posing with skateboards together: