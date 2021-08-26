Lil Nas X has spoken out about Tony Hawk releasing his own limited edition skateboards with his blood mixed into the deck paint.

ICYMI, it seems Nas X may have started the blood-related paraphernalia trend, as he dropped Satan-themed Nike Air Max 97 sneakers back in March.

The ‘Satan Shoes’, which included real human blood, sparked controversy and led to a lawsuit between Nike and American product design studio MSCHE.

Rather than suggesting that Hawk has copied him, Nas X took to Twitter to question why his product didn’t receive the same outrage.

“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” Nas X wrote.

Nas X’s comments come hot off the heels of Hawk’s partnership with Liquid Death Mountain Water to release 100 skateboard decks infused with his blood.

As reported by ESPN, two vials of the staking legend’s blood were mixed into the paint that was used on the limited edition decks, which are available for USD $500 each.

“I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs,” Hawk said in a statement.

“This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks.”

In other news, Nas X recently announced that his debut album Montero will be released on Friday, September 17th.

The record is presumably set to feature the previously released singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Industry Baby,’ which both received critical acclaim.

Check out a clip of Tony Hawk discussing his blood-infused skateboards, as well as the reaction from Lil Nas X:

Yes, there is actually @tonyhawk’s real blood in these skateboards. And yes, we sterilized it first. Own your very own piece of the Birdman today. But act fast! There are only 100 of them. https://t.co/UlxFy0HLB1 pic.twitter.com/TFDtvMPt7G — Liquid Death Mountain Water (@LiquidDeath) August 24, 2021