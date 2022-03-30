Lil Pump can’t be raking in as much as he wants from ‘Gucci Gang’ royalties because it seems like he’s pivoting to a career as an OnlyFans manager.

The SoundCloud rapper had been teasing the sensational switch on Instagram, posting a picture of himself holding a beautiful woman and one of him claiming to enjoying a spot of breakfast off another’s derrière (exactly the behaviour of a responsible manager).

Now it’s seemingly been made official. According to Lil Pump’s representatives, he’s just signed with Unruly Agency, an influencer and social media marketing group, and is also joining OnlyFans (as per The Blast).

“His loyal fanbase will now have exclusive access to never-before-seen content, unreleased music, and the wild, behind the scenes life of Lil Pump,” the company says.

“Nothing is off-limits as the Miami native takes on this new venture and lets loose in a way he never has before, so fans can prepare for jaw-dropping photos and videos.”

They add: “Although the musician has shown a glimpse of his personal life on Instagram, Only Fans will become the best place to keep up with his wild antics and live vicariously through his adventurous and fun-filled lifestyle.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

On Lil Pump’s official Instagram, a link takes you to Pumps Playhouse, his OnlyFans page. “Welcome to Pumps Playhouse. I post whatever the fu*k I want on here,” the page’s description states.

At the time of writing, the rapper boasts 6.1 likes and 105 posts. He’s also offering fans a snazzy little limited time offer of 65% off for 31 days.

Not everyone’s happy about Lil Pump’s attempts to become a manager though. Popular OnlyFans star Jada Kai (71.5K likes) tweeted her disdain (see below): “No Lil Pump we don’t want you to run our onlyfans. Stop trying to make money from us lol.”

Her tweet soon garnered comments from other OnlyFans models realising that Lil Pump had been sneaking into all of their DMs asking to work with them.

If you’re up to it, you can check out Lil Pump’s OnlyFans here.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.