Lil Pump is now shooting his shot with Amber Heard, telling her that he likes toxic relationships and will let her s**t on his bed.
Lil Pump recently posted a video addressed to Amber Heard, telling her he would be ok with some of the more embarrassing things that came up during her trial with Johnny Depp. This included a general acceptance of toxic behaviour along with the proclamation that he would let her shit in the bed, a piece of information that was brought up during her trial with Depp.
Perhaps Lil Pump saw that Heard lost the trial and wanted to reach out to another person whose career is falling apart all around them.
““Amber Heard, I need you in my life,” he says. “I love toxic bitches and I’ll let you shit in my bed fa sho!””
After Amber Heard’s defamation trial loss, Johnny Depp was spotted by locales in Newcastle Quayside drinking at a pub with friends and artist Sam Fender. The Twitter user who leaked this information provided a video as Depp left the tavern.
“For anyone interested… Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside”
"For anyone interested… Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside"
Here is Amber Heard’s full statement in the wake of the trial verdict:
“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.
I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.
I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.
I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”
