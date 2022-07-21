Lil Pump is now shooting his shot with Amber Heard, telling her that he likes toxic relationships and will let her s**t on his bed.

Lil Pump recently posted a video addressed to Amber Heard, telling her he would be ok with some of the more embarrassing things that came up during her trial with Johnny Depp. This included a general acceptance of toxic behaviour along with the proclamation that he would let her shit in the bed, a piece of information that was brought up during her trial with Depp.

Perhaps Lil Pump saw that Heard lost the trial and wanted to reach out to another person whose career is falling apart all around them.

““Amber Heard, I need you in my life,” he says. “I love toxic bitches and I’ll let you shit in my bed fa sho!””

