Sydney duo Lime Cordiale have been revealed as the most played artist on the Triple J airwaves for 2024.

In unveiling the full list, the youth broadcaster also revealed some pleasing stats for homegrown talent, with 80 per cent of the top 10 Australian acts. Sycco, Royel Otis, Hockey Dad, The Kid LAROI, Teenage Dads, Cosmo’s Midnight and The Buoys also earnt a spot in the top 10.

The two non-Australian artists to make the list were both female solo artists from North America – Billie Eilish (No.7) and Remi Wolf (No.9). More than half of the artists in the top 50, 27 to be precise, feature at least one non-male member.

The youth broadcaster described its most-played list for 2024 as “a gorgeous list, brimming with excellent tunes, stunning moments, big debuts and beloved faves.”

Lime Cordiale – aka brothers brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach – have had a massive 2024 – they released their new album Enough Of The Sweet Talk, along with a 300-page coffee table book covering their 15-year career. The band also went on a massive Australian tour with Ball Park Music to support the record and were the headline act at the AFLW grand final earlier this month.

The 50 Most Played Artists On triple j In 2024

1. Lime Cordiale

2. Sycco

3. Royel Otis

4. Hockey Dad

5. The Kid LAROI

6. Teenage Dads

7. Billie Eilish

8. Cosmo’s Midnight

9. Remi Wolf

10. The Buoys

11. DICE

12. Peach PRC

13. The Rions

14. The Terrys

15. The Last Dinner Party

16. CXLOE

17. Thelma Plum

18. Charli xcx

19. girl in red

20. RÜFÜS DU SOL

21. Nick Ward

22. Tate McRae

23. Kita Alexander

24. Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

25. Glass Animals

26. 3%

27. Angie McMahon

28. Declan Mckenna

29. Beddy Rays

30. Clairo

31. G Flip

32. Northeast Party House

33. Middle Kids

34. Bring Me The Horizon

35. Telenova

36. Spacey Jane

37. Blusher

38. Genesis Owusu

39. Olivia Rodrigo

40. Dune Rats

41. Dua Lipa

42. Confidence Man

43. The Rubens

44. Yours Truly

45. Gracie Abrams

46. San Cisco

47. Troye Sivan

48. Good Neighbours

49. Ice Spice

50. beabadoobee