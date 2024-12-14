Sydney duo Lime Cordiale have been revealed as the most played artist on the Triple J airwaves for 2024.
In unveiling the full list, the youth broadcaster also revealed some pleasing stats for homegrown talent, with 80 per cent of the top 10 Australian acts. Sycco, Royel Otis, Hockey Dad, The Kid LAROI, Teenage Dads, Cosmo’s Midnight and The Buoys also earnt a spot in the top 10.
The two non-Australian artists to make the list were both female solo artists from North America – Billie Eilish (No.7) and Remi Wolf (No.9). More than half of the artists in the top 50, 27 to be precise, feature at least one non-male member.
The youth broadcaster described its most-played list for 2024 as “a gorgeous list, brimming with excellent tunes, stunning moments, big debuts and beloved faves.”
Lime Cordiale – aka brothers brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach – have had a massive 2024 – they released their new album Enough Of The Sweet Talk, along with a 300-page coffee table book covering their 15-year career. The band also went on a massive Australian tour with Ball Park Music to support the record and were the headline act at the AFLW grand final earlier this month.
The 50 Most Played Artists On triple j In 2024
1. Lime Cordiale
2. Sycco
3. Royel Otis
4. Hockey Dad
5. The Kid LAROI
6. Teenage Dads
7. Billie Eilish
8. Cosmo’s Midnight
9. Remi Wolf
10. The Buoys
11. DICE
12. Peach PRC
13. The Rions
14. The Terrys
15. The Last Dinner Party
16. CXLOE
17. Thelma Plum
18. Charli xcx
19. girl in red
20. RÜFÜS DU SOL
21. Nick Ward
22. Tate McRae
23. Kita Alexander
24. Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
25. Glass Animals
26. 3%
27. Angie McMahon
28. Declan Mckenna
29. Beddy Rays
30. Clairo
31. G Flip
32. Northeast Party House
33. Middle Kids
34. Bring Me The Horizon
35. Telenova
36. Spacey Jane
37. Blusher
38. Genesis Owusu
39. Olivia Rodrigo
40. Dune Rats
41. Dua Lipa
42. Confidence Man
43. The Rubens
44. Yours Truly
45. Gracie Abrams
46. San Cisco
47. Troye Sivan
48. Good Neighbours
49. Ice Spice
50. beabadoobee