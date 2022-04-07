Lime Cordiale has shared their new single ‘Facts of Life’ and also announced new tour dates.

After their long-awaited East Coast tour and Groovin the Moo performances in April, the Leimbach brothers will now head on the Facts of Life tour in May. They’ll play shows in Wollongong, the Sunshine Coast, Kingscliff, Hobart, Adelaide, and Coffs Harbour (see full details below), before embarking on a mammoth tour of the U.K. and Europe.

Support on the tour will be provided by last year’s triple j Unearthed winners, indie rockers The Rions. Tickets go on sale to the general public from this morning.

‘Facts of Life’ is another classic dose of breezy surf pop from the pair, their first standalone single in two years. “You can read about the birds and the bees all you want but it won’t make a difference to how you feel in the moment. Get kooky and make mistakes because these are the facts of life,” says Oli Leimbach about the single.

“The song is about the feelings that surround new experiences. That fresh excitement that surrounds being young and naive, soaked in sexual tension is something to cherish,” adds Louis Leimbach.

‘Facts of Life’ follows Cordi Elba, their well-received collaboration with actor and DJ Idris Elba: released in January, the mini album peaked at number nine on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Lime Cordiale’s ‘Facts of Life’ is out now.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Facts of Life’ by Lime Cordiale:

Lime Cordiale Facts of Life Tour 2022

Presented by Lime Cordiale, Chugg Music and Select Music

With special guests The Rions

General sale begins Friday, April 8th at 9am local time via www.limecordiale.com/ontour

Thursday, May 5th

The Great Hall @ Wollongong Uni, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, May 7th

Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Sunday, May 8th

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW

Thursday, May 12th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Friday, May 13th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, May 14th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW