Indie band The Rions have triumphed in this year’s edition of the songwriting competition triple j Unearthed High.

As per The Music Network, the Northern Beaches outfit’s members – Noah, Harley, Asher, and Tom – hail from Barrenjoey High School. They won the competition with their entry ‘Night Light’, a shiny and buoyant track that draws influence from the likes of Ocean Alley and The Vanns.

Unfortunately due to Sydney’s continuing COVID-19 restrictions, The Rions had to settle for being informed of their win yesterday, August 19th, via Zoom. Triple j breakfast hosts Bryce and Ebony did enlist Lime Cordiale, Tones and I, and Spacey Jane to surprise them with the news.

The Rions will now visit triple j studios to record, mix, and master their next single. They’ll also be allocated a senior music manager to receive extra professional industry advice. And Lime Cordiale will return to help the fledgling band with a mentoring session which should stand them in good stead. They’ve also already been tapped to support Unearthed High alumni George Alice (winner in 2019) on her 2022 national tour.

Dave Ruby Howe, triple j Unearthed’s music director, congratulated them on their win. “As difficult as it is to turn more than 1400 entries into just five finalists, it’s a desperately hard decision to pick a winner to top the class of 2021,” Howe revealed.

“In the end, Sydney’s The Rions edged ahead of the competition by presenting an undeniable all-round package that impressed all of us at triple j Unearthed – not to mention the triple j textline which popped off with every play of their roaring single ‘Night Light’. With their mainstage-ready confidence and urgent indie hooks, this foursome is ready to launch and we reckon that the Unearthed High crown will be the rocket fuel to send them flying.”

The strong list of 2021 finalists that The Rions saw off included KAYPS, who was the winner of this year’s Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative.

Check out ‘Night Light’ by The Rions: