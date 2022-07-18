Limp Bizkit have been forced to cancel their European tour due to Fred Durst’s “personal health concerns.”

The nu-metal icons posted a short message from Durst on social media on Sunday, July 17th, explaining the unforeseen situation.

“For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 Uk and European tour. We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit,” the message said.

Limp Bizkit also shared the link to a video message from Durst in which he elaborated on the reasons for the tour being cancelled. “In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in U.K. and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I’m in good physical condition and everything’s okay,” he said. “And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests.

“And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible… I regrettably have to tell you that we’re not gonna be able to make it at this moment, but I’m only wishing for the best and I know everything is going to be okay.”

Limp Bizkit were scheduled to tour around the U.K. and Europe throughout August and September, including playing several festivals such as Pukkelpop.

The band’s latest album, Still Sucks, was released last year, reaching number 35 on the ARIA Albums Chart. It was their first studio album in 10 years following 2011’s Gold Cobra.

